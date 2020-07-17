Limited amount of fans can attend 901 FC games during COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Soccer fans in the Bluff City will get the chance to attend a 901 FC game this season!
According to a news release from the team, the Shelby County Health Department has approved the COVID-19 reopening plan for 901 FC at AutoZone Park.
Fans will be able to attend Memphis 901 FC’s match on July 25 against Charlotte. The team said this will be the first professional sporting event in Memphis since the sporting world stopped in mid-March.
Memphis 901 FC’s last match was on March 7, their season was suspended five days later due to COVID-19.
About 1,000 tickets will be issued per match. Season ticket members will get the first opportunity to claim available seats.
More information on ticketing will be sent directly to season ticket members in the coming days. Remaining tickets may be put on sale to the public.
Health and safety protocols in the approved plan include seating groups 12 feet apart. Masks will also be required inside the facility.
A seating group is, “any ticket(s) that were purchased together. For example, a Season Ticket Member that has four seats, would be a “seating group” and would be spaced twelve feet from any other group.”
Additional protocols in the plan include:
- Health and temperature screenings upon entry.
- Bags will not be permitted (small clutch purse and clear bags allowed).
- Use of digital tickets.
- Limited concessions and cashless transactions.
- In-seat ordering and delivery.
- Zoned stadium with assigned entry gates.
- Staggered entry and exit times.
Unger added the fan experience will be dramatically different for the foreseeable future. He and 901 FC said they plan to make the fan experience as safe as possible.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.