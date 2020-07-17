Mid-South business headlines: Memphis-based cheer industry leader takes services online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Varsity Spirit, the Memphis-based leader in the cheer industry, takes its squad goals online during the coronavirus pandemic.
Greg Akers, editor-in-chief for the Memphis Business Journal, says the founder of Varsity Spirit, Jeff Webb, paved the way for the industry of competitive cheerleading much like we see on television.
“Taking it from just the sidelines of a football game, for example, to really a competitive sport,” said Akers.
Varsity Spirit is a large employer that has been around since the 1970s, currently employing about 500 people in Memphis and 5,000 company-wide.
Akers says they’re “quite a big deal.” But the pandemic has made in-person cheerleading basically non-existent.
“It’s hard to do cheerleading and all the really technical tumbling and gymnastics things that they do when you’re trying to be socially distant,” said Akers.
He says the company is usually active, hosting cheerleading camps, training and tryout sessions with a presence in every state. The company has had to resort to online services due to the pandemic.
Varsity Spirit announced plans late last year for a multi-million dollar headquarter office which has since been halted due to the health crisis. Akers says talks of proceeding with the development could be underway.
The company plans to make an announcement regarding the plans in the coming weeks.
You can find this story and more online at MemphisBusinessJournal.com
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.