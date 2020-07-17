Mississippi teachers ask governor to delay the start of school

“It’s extremely important that our children go back to school. Part of education and development is interaction with other people and learning social skills. They also need structure to their day and a daily sense of accomplishment. As we’ve done with every other part of our lives, schools can make adjustments with hygiene and social distancing to return in a manner that minimizes risk. I think Desoto County Schools made a great decision in allowing parents to make the choice between remote learning and traditional classroom learning. Maybe the rest of Mississippi could follow this model.”