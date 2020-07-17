MPD: Woman hit by car while crossing street in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car early Friday morning.
Police were called to Raleigh Millington Road and Raleigh Egypt around 1:54 a.m. Officers were told a woman was hit by a car while she was trying to walk across the street.
MPD said she was walking outside the crosswalk area. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators said the responsible party remained on the scene. It’s unclear if charges will be filed at this time.
