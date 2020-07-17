Police investigating shooting death of off-duty Memphis firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 21-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department was shot to death Wednesday.
Around 3 p.m. that afternoon, police say Mack Bond was found dead on Raleigh LaGrange Road. They initially believed he walked to where he was found but later said he drove to the scene.
Police haven’t released any suspect information or a motive for the shooting, but investigators are asking for tips at (901) 528-CASH.
MFD Director Gina Sweat released a statement to WMC Friday, saying Bond was a valued member of the department’s family and he will be greatly missed.
“The Memphis Fire Department are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic off-duty death of firefighter Mac C. Bond,” reads the statement. “Mack faithfully served as a member of this department for over twenty-one (21) years and was a valued member of our MFD family. He will be greatly missed. Our sincere condolences are extended to his family, friends and the brothers and sisters of the Memphis Fire Department. RIP Mack Bond.”
Bond joined MFD Sept. 14, 1998.
