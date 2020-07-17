Police investigating shooting death of off-duty Memphis firefighter

“The Memphis Fire Department are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic off-duty death of firefighter Mac C. Bond,” reads the statement. “Mack faithfully served as a member of this department for over twenty-one (21) years and was a valued member of our MFD family. He will be greatly missed. Our sincere condolences are extended to his family, friends and the brothers and sisters of the Memphis Fire Department. RIP Mack Bond.”