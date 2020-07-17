Slight drop in humidity this weekend, but it remains hot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although we will see some sunshine this morning, cloud cover will build in over the next few hours. Due to the clouds, temperatures will be slightly lower today in the lower to mid-90s, so we will not have a heat advisory. A few morning and afternoon showers will be possible as a cold front sits north of the area, but rain will not be widespread. It will be dry tonight with overnight low temperatures in the upper 70s.