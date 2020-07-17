Slight drop in humidity this weekend, but it remains hot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although we will see some sunshine this morning, cloud cover will build in over the next few hours. Due to the clouds, temperatures will be slightly lower today in the lower to mid-90s, so we will not have a heat advisory. A few morning and afternoon showers will be possible as a cold front sits north of the area, but rain will not be widespread. It will be dry tonight with overnight low temperatures in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 94. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Winds southwest 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Humidity will drop slightly over the weekend, but it will still be hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. There could be a stray afternoon downpour Saturday, but Sunday will be dry.
NEXT WEEK: The heat will not let up next week and high temperatures will remain in the upper 90s. The heat index will stay above 100 through next Friday. Rain chances will also remain very low with just a low chance for afternoon showers.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
