‘This is real folks’: Another Miss. representative hospitalized with COVID-19 complications
By WLBT Digital | July 16, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 7:43 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another Mississippi representative has been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Rep. Earle S. Banks of District 67 was admitted with coronavirus complications, confirms Rep. Tom Miles.

“Please be in prayer for my dear friend & colleague Representative Earle Banks who’s been admitted to the hospital with complications from COVID-19,” Miles wrote on Twitter. “Representative Banks is a great friend that loves his family, friends, & State.”

Miles also wrote, “This is real folks, if you aren’t paying attention!”

Representative Manly Barton has also been admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

