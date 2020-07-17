West Tennessee US attorney appoints district election officer to monitor elections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - United States Attorney Michael Dunavant announced Friday that he has appointed a district election officer to monitor elections in West Tennessee.
Assistant United States Attorney Scott Smith will serve as the district election officer for the Western District of Tennesse and will be responsible for monitoring elections in the district while upholding the Voting Rights Act and other federal voting laws.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference, intimidation, or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” said Dunavant. “The Department of Justice will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of the election process.”
The Department of Justice says there will be FBI agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the U.S. to take any reports of election fraud during the early election period.
The FBI Memphis field office can be contacted at 901-747-4300.
Complaints about possible election and voting violations can be reported to the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section by phone at (800)-253- 3931 or (202) 307-2767, by fax at (202) 307-3961, by email to voting.section@usdoj.gov or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/report/.
