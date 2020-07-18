2 arrested in connection to shooting death of off-duty firefighter

Suspects charged in shooting death of firefighter (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 18, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 3:22 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple has been arrested for the shooting death of an off-duty firefighter, Mack Bond, who was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, Danielle Mack and Carlton Wells were both arrested Friday for their connection to the case.

Mack Bond, a 21-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, was shot to death July 15, 2020 while off duty. Police are still investigating his death. (Source: MFD)

The document says Wells was identified as the suspect after reviewing several surveillance videos. After he was taken into custody, officials say he admitted to being the gunman responsible for Bond’s death.

Wells told investigators he was parked in his vehicle at Kennedy Park on Raleigh Lagrange Road with his girlfriend, Danielle Mack when Bond parked next to them and allegedly ask them several times to have intercourse.

The document says Wells was uncomfortable, leading him to shoot the victim multiple times.

A second affidavit regarding Mack’s arrests says the car the couple was in had been rented from California. After the shooting, Mack returned the car to a rental place in Memphis stating the car was having transmission problems. She then rented a new car.

Mack has been charged with tampering of evidence.

Wells is being charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

