Hot & humidity all weekend with slightly better rain chances next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC)-It will remain hot and steamy through the weekend with the heat index as high as 105. There could be a passing shower or storm through evening but any pop ups will be few. More of the same for Sunday with slightly better rain chances next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph and lows in the mid to upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with southwest wind at 5- 10 mph along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph along with lows in the upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms each day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Staying hot and humid under partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 90s both days. Rain chances will be slight and the best chances will occur in the afternoon with peak daytime heating.
