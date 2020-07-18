MPD searching for suspect involved in shooting death of off-duty firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mack Bond’s fellow Memphis firefighters are shocked by his death. He was found Wednesday afternoon shot to death in his personal car while he was odd duty. They say it is made even worse because it is all a bit of a mystery.
”I’m speechless. He was a great firefighter,” said Joe Norman with the Memphis Firefighters Association. “I worked with him many a time. He was always outgoing energetic happy.”
Bond worked out of the East Memphis fire station on Mendenhall near Poplar. He had been a firefighter for 21 years.
”This was the spot right here,” said Mello, a barber who works at a shop on Raleigh LaGrange Road.
He heard several shots around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He thought it was fireworks.
Then he said a man knocked on the door of the barbershop and said a man who appeared deceased, was in a car that crashed into this wooded area behind a strip of businesses.
”I said why didn’t you call,” said Mello. “ He was like ‘man, I didn’t want to get involved with that.' So I went back there through the backdoor.”
Mello said he was shocked by what he saw.
”The car was still running and the AC was on and it was in park, but he was dead,” said Mello.
Bond was off duty when he was shot more than once in his car. Police believe he was actually shot in Kennedy Park across the street from where he ended up.
Investigators say his car jumped the curb by the strip of shops and went through the parking lot into the woods. It is not clear why he was in the park or what happened.
”To hear something like this, it’s the last thing you expect,” said Norman.
Memphis police do have some leads. But they want to make an arrest. If you know anything about what happened call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
