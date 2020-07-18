Tracking a hot & mainly dry weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the 100s, a pop-up afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. Lows Monday night will fall into the upper 70s. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower or storm, afternoon highs will reach into the upper 90s and lows will stay in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we are looking partly cloudy skies, hot afternoon highs in the middle 90s along with humid conditions. Isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible to end the week each afternoon. Lows to end the week will remain in the middle to upper 70s.