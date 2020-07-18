Tracking a hot & mainly dry weekend

Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s this weekend with heat index values in the 100s. Rain chances will remain very limited both Saturday and Sunday.
Mostly to partly sunny skies will prevail across the Mid-South today. Highs will soar again into the middle to upper 90s with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values will be between 100 to 104 degrees this afternoon. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out today, but most locations in the Mid-South will remain dry. Clear skies will stick around today with lows int he upper 70s and winds remaining light to calm.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 90s. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows: Middle to upper 70s. Winds: Light.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow will be a carbon copy of today. Highs will reach into the upper 90s with heat index values between 100 and 104 degrees. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny with southwest winds around 5 mph. Again, a pop-up shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon hours. Lows will dip into the upper 70s with mainly clear skies.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the 100s, a pop-up afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. Lows Monday night will fall into the upper 70s. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower or storm, afternoon highs will reach into the upper 90s and lows will stay in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we are looking partly cloudy skies, hot afternoon highs in the middle 90s along with humid conditions. Isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible to end the week each afternoon. Lows to end the week will remain in the middle to upper 70s.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Nick Gunter
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.