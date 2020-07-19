Another hot & humid week with better rain chances this week

NEXT WEEK: The pattern will remain hot and humid but there will be better rain chances by mid-week. Tuesday through Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will stay in the 100 to 105 most of the week, which is below heat advisory criteria however we could see heat advisories exceed 105 at times this week. A pop-up to isolated shower will be possible each afternoon and Wednesday & Thursday’s, rain chances will increase and will be our best chances of a widespread soaking this week. Lows will remain in the upper 70s keeping us muggy overnight.