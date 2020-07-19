Health officials report more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) -Health officials are reporting 469 new coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department says the county has reached 16,463 confirmed cases and 241 deaths.
So far, 10,959 people have recovered across the county.
Shelby County and the City of Memphis have both issued masks ordinances to help decrease communal transmission of the virus.
The health department is investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks/clusters at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
