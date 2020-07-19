Tracking heat, humidity & rain chances, through the week ahead

THE WEEK AHEAD: Expect our weather pattern to continue over the course of the next week. Monday through Friday we are looking at highs topping out in the upper to middle 90s with heat index values in the 100s. Heat advisories will again be considered as those heat index values climb each afternoon. A pop-up to isolated shower will be possible each afternoon, all thanks to the heat and humidity across the Mid-South. Skies, for the most part, will remain partly to mostly sunny each day, allowing us to heat up in the afternoon hours. Lows will remain in the upper 70s and the muggy factor will be present during the overnight hours.