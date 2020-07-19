Tracking heat, humidity & rain chances, through the week ahead

Our typical summertime pattern looks to remain in place as we push through the week ahead. Expect high heat, humidity and the chance for an afternoon shower or storm each day.
We are looking at mostly to partly sunny skies across the Mid-South today. Afternoon highs will soar into the middle to upper 90s, once again, this afternoon. Heat index values will remain in the 100s, so prepare for another muggy day. An afternoon, pop-up, shower or storm will again be possible today, thanks to the heat and humidity that is in place. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph today and that will linger into the evening. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 70s with mostly clear skies and the muggy factor will stick around.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Rain: 20%. Highs: Upper 90s. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows: Middle to upper 70s. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Expect our weather pattern to continue over the course of the next week. Monday through Friday we are looking at highs topping out in the upper to middle 90s with heat index values in the 100s. Heat advisories will again be considered as those heat index values climb each afternoon. A pop-up to isolated shower will be possible each afternoon, all thanks to the heat and humidity across the Mid-South. Skies, for the most part, will remain partly to mostly sunny each day, allowing us to heat up in the afternoon hours. Lows will remain in the upper 70s and the muggy factor will be present during the overnight hours.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Next Saturday, right now, looks to stay warm and muggy with highs in the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. Pop-up to isolated rain chances will again be possible in the afternoon hours. Heat index values will continued to be watched as they will likely reach into the 100s, yet again.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
WMC Action News 5
First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Nick Gunter
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.