Another hot and steamy week ahead

By Spencer Denton | July 20, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated July 20 at 11:23 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be another hot and humid afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index around 105. We will have a mix of sun and clouds today with a chance for some afternoon downpours. Some locations will not see rain while other areas get a good dose of storms with heavy rain and lightning. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. 

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Winds south 5 mph. 

REST OF THE WEEK: Humidity will continue to rise through the end of the week, so a heat advisory will be possible by Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index around 105 all week. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible each day, especially when a front stalls near the area on Wednesday and Thursday. 

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 90s. The heat index will likely exceed 105.

