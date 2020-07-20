City Council members discuss proposal to rename part of Poplar ‘Black Lives Matter Avenue’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council members spoke Monday about a proposal to rename a section of a downtown street “Black Lives Matter Avenue.”
Seven council members are sponsoring a resolution that calls for the renaming of Poplar Avenue between Front Street and Danny Thomas Boulevard. That stretch of Poplar includes the Election Commission, Jury Commission, Criminal Justice Center and the jail.
The resolution reads in part: “A major thoroughfare should be officially renamed to reflect the significance of the historical events to Memphis; recognizing the importance of the paradigm shift as an opportunity to learn more about the past for the purpose of better understanding the need for an improved future; and securing the observance of a statement that, for too long, has evaded our basic treatment of men, women, and children because of their skin color.”
The Memphis City Council will consider the resolution Tuesday. If approved, the resolution will go to the Land Use Control Board for the renaming.
Sponsors include Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Cheyenne Johnson, Rhonda Logan, Patrice Robinson, Jamita Swearengen, Martavious Jones and J.B. Smiley Jr. Several of them spoke Monday afternoon about the proposal.
“The street rename is a cry out for Memphis to see us, fight for us, protect us and to let us live,” said Easter-Thomas. “This city is in poverty. This city is hurting. This city is in need of desperate change. Yes, this renaming is symbolic. But this is not the end. This is merely a continuation of the various efforts toward ensuring that black lives always matter.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.