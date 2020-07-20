DeSoto County Schools makes changes to start date with online learning deadline approaching

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Instead of starting Thursday, August 6, DeSoto County Schools’ students will start class, whether in person or online, on Monday, August 10.
DCS Superintendent Cory Uselton said more days were added in August for teachers professional development.
“We moved that to five staff development days,” Uselton said. “So teachers will be working at the schools, August 3 to August 7.”
Most of that time will be spent learning the district’s virtual learning platform. Uselton expects at least a third of students to learn remotely, but all teachers need to know the platform in case of a school or district-wide closure.
“That was something we saw as an issue in the spring when we went to distance learning we had teachers using different platforms not just across the district but in each school,” Uselton said.
DeSoto County Schools is offering traditional in-class instructions or a 100% distance learning option. Families have until Wednesday to enroll in online learning.
The change in start date is an example of how fluid these school reopening plans are.
Uselton said he’ll continue to change the plan as needed. That includes any mandates in place statewide or county-wide.
“As a public school district, we’ll follow our governor’s orders. We’ll follow out county leaders,” said Uselton.
Right now a mask mandate is in effect in DeSoto County until August 3.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.