DeSoto County Schools pushes back start date for new year

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools notified parents Monday of a change in the district’s start date for the 2020-21 school year.
Originally scheduled to begin Aug. 6, students will now start the school year Aug. 10.
In an email to parents, the district says it added two additional staff development days at the beginning of the school year, pushing back the first day for students.
Additional changes to the school year include a distance learning day Nov. 3 and the last day of school is now May 25.
DeSoto County Schools first released their Return-To-Learn Plan July 8, which offers parents options between traditional and full-time distance learning.
Parents have until Wednesday to complete their distance learning selection.
