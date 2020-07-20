Earthquake in Tunica County this morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – An earthquake was recorded in north Mississippi this morning at 7:45 AM. It was a weak earthquake and registered at a magnitude of 2.3. according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake epicenter was near Tunica Lake along the Mississippi River.
A few may have felt the tremble under the right conditions but most probably didn’t. Earthquakes with magnitudes of near 2.0 or less are not usually felt by people and this one was just a little over 2. conditions.
