LIVE: Faith leaders ask for confederate statue to be removed in Oxford, Miss.

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Controversy over a confederate statue in Oxford, Mississippi continues. It comes after a recent decision to keep the statue right where it is.
Faith leaders from 18 churches will gather to call for the confederate statue in front of Court Square in Oxford to be taken down.
Earlier this month, Lafayette County’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to keep the statue up.
One supervisor said that “It’s not a statue of Robert E. Lee or Nathan Bedford Forrest” but a monument to the soldiers from Lafayette County who didn’t make it home from the Civil War.
Today the faith leaders in Oxford will join together on the Lafayette County Chancery Court steps you call for its removal. They'll be led by the Tallahatchie-Oxford Missionary Baptist Association Ministerial Alliance.
They will be joined by other supporting groups including the NAACP of Oxford during their press conference.
