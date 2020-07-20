Germantown schools releases virtual learning plan

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Municipal School District parents can now start opting their children in for virtual learning. The application went live Monday.
Growing interest in completely virtual learning may change details of the district’s plan.
Ahead of its reopening plan, many parents in the Germantown Municipal School District showed interest in sending their children back to in-person classes, but now the superintendent believes more parents are interested in that virtual option.
“Three weeks ago when we surveyed our parents 96% of our parents said they wanted in-person instruction. We’ve seen a dramatic change,” said GMSD Superintendent Jason Manuel.
When the school district unveiled its reentry plan last week, the bulk of it consisted of returning to in-person classes. Kindergarten through sixth graders would return 5 days a week. Seventh through 12th graders would return to school two days a week and learn remotely for the rest.
There is an option for a family to opt their child in for 100% virtual learning for the semester. More information about the virtual plan was released Monday, and with more interest being shown in it, Manuel said the plan could change.
“If we see 50% wanting to do virtual we may get more creative on how we’re providing those services for students,” he said.
For now, a GMSD teacher will be assigned to teach the virtual classes and every student will get a laptop or tablet.
Classes are supposed to start August 6, but Manuel said that too is up for discussion based on the popularity of the virtual learning option.
“We may move that date back,” said Manuel. “I told our board that’s something we’re looking at so we can make the best use of our staff.”
You have until July 29 to opt your child in for virtual learning.
