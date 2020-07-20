Host Devin Steel leaves iHeart Radio after more than 20 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the Mid-South’s top radio hosts is off the air after more than two decades on Memphis airwaves.
Devin Steel confirmed his departure from iHeart Radio’s K-97 Monday.
Steel joined K-97 in 2001 after some time with Flinn Broadcasting.
In addition to being the number one afternoon drive host, Steel was also vice president of programming for all seven iHeart Memphis stations.
Steel is a native Memphian and has contributed his time and talent to several community endeavors, including his own DJ Camp.
No word Monday night from iHeart on who will fill his shoes.
