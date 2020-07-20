Missing 79-year-old man found murdered in home, suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for a missing 79-year-old man has come to the worst possible ending. Memphis police tell us the man was murdered in his own home!
The 79-year-old man was the subject of a Memphis Police Department City Watch Monday night, a man who police say the victim knew is charged in his murder.
”He was a sweet little man,” said neighbor Toni Downen. “It broke my heart when they brought his body out of the house.”
Neighbors say 79-year-old Thomas Harris initially lived in this house on Mendenhall Cove with his wife who died a few years ago.
They remember when his son put up flyers at the end of June saying his father was missing along with his FJ Cruiser.
The family became concerned when they had not heard from him.
(Becky Henry Neighbor)
”When they sent out the flyers around with him missing, I thought oh I hope they find him,” said neighbor Becky Henry. “I hope they find him. I hope they find him. Then the next thing you knew they’re over here...crime scene and come to find out all this time he had been in the house.”
Neighbors say for nine days.
They say his son came by to feed his fathers many cats that lived outside.
”My major concern is that nobody went in this house after June 29 to just make sure everything was OK,” said Henry.
It is not clear why.
Downen told WMC the 79-year-old would leave his house at times but not for very long maybe 30 to 60 minutes.
Neighbors say Thomas Harris frequently offered people a place to live if they helped him around the house. Neighbors believe Abalberto Jaimez was one of those people.
He was arrested in Florida near Tallahassee with Harris’ vehicle. He is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of theft of property.
Memphis police are working to bring Jaimez from Florida to Memphis to face the charges against him.
