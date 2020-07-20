Mississippi governor extends mask mandate as COVID-19 hospitalizations soar

“Executive Order 1509 calls for face coverings to be worn when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. DeSoto County Schools board members maintained six feet of separation during the board meeting. The Superintendent and school board members invited the child nutrition workers to the meeting so they could be recognized for their hard work during the statewide school closure last spring. These dedicated employees stood outside several hours each day to ensure that students and their family members received breakfasts and lunches. Some of the child nutrition workers removed their face masks as they received a certificate of appreciation and had their picture taken with the Superintendent.”