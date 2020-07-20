Mississippi governor extends mask mandate as COVID-19 hospitalizations soar

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended his executive order requiring citizens in certain counties to wear masks in public settings.
The governor also added 10 new counties to the list, including Panola and Tate counties.
It comes as COVID-19 patient hospitalizations in Mississippi continue to soar, on track to double from a month ago.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 1,251 new cases on Monday, along with three news deaths.
It brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 43,889. The total confirmed number of deaths is 1,327, according to the state health department.
“A lot of us are tired of it, but it’s still here,” said Reeves. “And quite frankly, the number of cases on a daily basis, the number of hospitalizations, the number of patients in ICU beds and ultimately the number of patients on ventilators are worse today than they’ve been at any time.”
The governor extended his mask mandate to Aug. 3.
He also added new counties to the list of counties where citizens are required to wear masks in public gatherings and shopping environments.
Panola and Tate counties now join DeSoto and Quitman counties on that list.
Reeves says these counties are at higher risk for COVID-19 transmissions.
The governor was also asked about a meeting of the DeSoto County Schools Board Monday in which employees weren’t wearing masks or social distancing while having their picture taken with Superintendent Cory Uselton.
The superintendent was also not wearing a mask.
Reeves says he wasn't aware of this meeting but reminded everyone why DeSoto County was on his mask mandate list.
“DeSoto is not on the list just because I picked it out of the sky,” he said. “In the last 14 days, DeSoto County has had 587 cases. 587. We’re going to have to recognize that none of us are invincible.”
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Uselton’s office about the meeting.
His executive administrative assistant, Lauren Margeson, sent WMC the following statement about the matter:
“Executive Order 1509 calls for face coverings to be worn when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. DeSoto County Schools board members maintained six feet of separation during the board meeting. The Superintendent and school board members invited the child nutrition workers to the meeting so they could be recognized for their hard work during the statewide school closure last spring. These dedicated employees stood outside several hours each day to ensure that students and their family members received breakfasts and lunches. Some of the child nutrition workers removed their face masks as they received a certificate of appreciation and had their picture taken with the Superintendent.”
As cases rise, DeSoto County Schools pushed back the start of the school year by four days and Uselton says they’ll follow all local and state orders as it relates to masks.
“As a public school district, we will follow the governor’s orders. We’ll follow our county leaders, their orders,” said Uselton.
Another statistic Mississippi health officials are watching closely is the number of hospitalizations among COVID-19 patients.
Hospitalizations have increased 92% in the last three weeks.
The Mississippi Department of Health reported 909 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday morning, however by Monday afternoon Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the State Health Officer, said 943 hospitalizations had been confirmed.
There were 490 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on June 27.
“If we don’t see a decrease in transmission immediately, then it’s pretty likely that the health care system is going to be thoroughly overwhelmed,” said Dobbs. “It means putting people in open wards. It’s doubling up rooms. It’s housing people in places they don’t normally stay for medical care.”
Dobbs said he had been criticized for ‘doomsday’ warnings, but he said “it’s happening” right now.
“We’re taking care of ICU patients in ERs every day. We’ve converted our ERs into makeshift intensive care units until we can find a place to put them,” said Dobbs. “I got a call about sending a patient to Missouri yesterday because we couldn’t find a hospital bed for a certain person in the surrounding states. I mean this is a real situation that’s affecting average, everyday Mississippians whether you have coronavirus or not.”
The state also released new data, showing the strain on hospitals by region.
Northwest Mississippi, which is part of Mississippi Public Health District #1, had only 15 ICU beds available as of Monday.
Statewide, there were just 169 ICU beds available. Dobbs said about 40% of the ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Once those beds fill up, patients could be brought to cities like Memphis, New Orleans, Mobile and Little Rock.
But the governor acknowledged why that may pose a problem.
“They’re all experiencing a significant uptick in cases right now as well,” said Reeves. “It’s not unique to us.”
This is why he says Mississippians must help themselves.
But the governor says there is no one magic bullet.
“COVID-19 is extremely dangerous. School closures are dangerous. Mass unemployment is dangerous. Those aren’t contradictory ideas. We have to mitigate the damage from all of them. Pretending this is simple, when it’s so obviously not, makes intelligent people stop listening,” said Reeves. “The only solution is for all of us to make some effort. Wash your hands. Avoid that large gathering. Wear a mask as often as you can. You won’t be perfect -- none of us are. Please just try, because the impact of mass apathy or overconfidence is widespread death.”
