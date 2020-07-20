MLGW explains latest billing cycle, why customers may have received 2 bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW issued a statement Monday regarding the possibility of customers having received two bills during July.
A spokesperson with the utility says there are two reasons this could be happening:
1. MLGW is adjusting its billing cycles
2. July has 31 days
Back in February, MLGW announced the start of a new “nine-month, county-wide streamlining and reorganization of meter reading routes” which they said would affect customers’ billing cycles.
The spokesperson says MLGW advises customers to check their bulling due dates because they could vary from month to month. But was clear to add, “no customer is being doubled charged.”
Customers can call MLGW at 901-544-6459 or visit http://www.mlgw.com/residential/assistanceprograms for assistance.
