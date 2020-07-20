MPD: Man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for a suspect after a critical shooting overnight.
Police were called to the 4400 block of Sumners Wells Rd. near Tchulahoma Road and Shelby Drive at 12:49 Monday morning.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers said the victim was unable to provide investigators with suspect information.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
