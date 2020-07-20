MSU, Starkville police work to train officers on ‘culturally responsive policing'

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Starkville and Mississippi State University police officers are going through training on “culturally responsive policing strategies.”
Officers for both departments will attend workshops in August to educate them on racial diversity, biases, communications programs and crisis intervention.
“We see our police officers not only as law enforcement officers, but also as educators,” MSU Vice President of Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said. “We know some of our students come to campus with concerns about interacting with police, and we want to ensure our students see our police officers as resources and as people who have concern for their well-being.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.