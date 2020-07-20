NBA post season award process could favor Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since about the third week of the NBA season we’ve been calling Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant the presumptive Rookie of the Year.
It’s looking more and more like a possibility. A report from NBA Insider Shams Charania of the Athletic said the League’s annual performance awards, that is (MVP, Rookie of Year, Sixth Man, Defensive Player, Coach of Year, etc.) will be based upon regular season performances through March 11.
That’s when the season suspended due to the coronavirus. No rookie has put up better, or more consistly strong numbers than Ja during that time.
In the 59 games he played in, Morant averaged 17.7 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. He’s among the league leaders in fourth-quarter scoring and has his team currently in the eighth a final spot for the Western Conference Playoffs.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.