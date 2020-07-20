SCS records detail former Cordova teacher’s alleged sexual relationship with student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details are emerging surrounding a Shelby County high school teacher indicted earlier this month on Statutory rape and sexual battery by an authority figure charges.
Mary Eddington was terminated as a full-time teacher at Cordova High School this summer.
Rumors started to circulate last December at Cordova High School about the 47-year-old Special Education teacher.
Eddington started at the high school, in 2017, as a substitute teacher but was promoted to a classroom teacher in 2018.
According to Eddington’s file released to WMC Action News 5 through a public records request, administrators heard that Eddington was allowing students to vape, skip their assigned class and bring marijuana into her classroom.
The biggest allegation was that a sexual relationship began with at least one student.
In an email dated Dec. 13 an unidentified student told the assistant principal “That it’s every boy’s dream. So I did it”.
The assistant principal also reported he didn’t tell because he didn’t want to get her in trouble.
According to the file, the alleged victim was a 17-year-old senior at Cordova High and not in Eddington’s special education class.
Eddington told school administrators, “He wanted to become more physical with me. He asked if we could have a physical relationship after graduation. I said you are 17 and I am not a pedophile.”
Eddington took a polygraph test at the urging of her attorney. She passed.
She answered “No” to the question: “Have you had any type of sexual contact with the alleged student?”
The examiner found her answer to be truthful, however, several students and at least one adult told a different story of Eddington through written statements that they saw inappropriate text messages, students sitting behind her desk and the classroom smelled like marijuana.
One teacher’s assistant wrote:
“I have seen students and heard them on the phone saying inappropriate things. The students have eaten after her and they have hugged her which another assistant and I felt was not appropriate to hug young men.”
According to records, Eddington admitted that students vaped in her classroom, but she told them to stop.
She also admitted that the alleged victim gave her his phone number.
We spoke to Eddington’s attorney William Massey who sent us this statement:
”I am surprised at the nature of the charges in the indictment and Mary will certainly plead Not Guilty to them. That plea will not change. We look forward to our day in court with a jury to assess these charges”.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.