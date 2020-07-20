Ole Miss new tight end on Mackey List

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Down in Oxford, Mississippi, a new arrival from the AAC lands a Rebel on the Mackey Watch List. Former Temple tight-end Kenny Yeboah hauled in a career-high 19 catches for the Owls last season for 233 yards and five touchdowns.
Yeboah enrolled at Ole Miss in January as a graduate transfer and took part in the Rebels’ abbreviated spring drills.
This is the third straight season Yeboah makes the Mackey List for America’s Top Collegiate Tight Ends.
