Photos show crowds on Beale St. this weekend as other restaurants fight for right to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Photos shared from Beale Street on Saturday night show large numbers of patrons on the street, as other similar establishments in Shelby County fight the Shelby County Health Department in court for the ability to reopen.
There have been two lawsuits filed by 17 limited-service restaurants in the county. There is a request pending for the two lawsuits to be joined together, but they remain separate.
The lawsuits were filed after the health department forced limited-service restaurants county-wide to close two weeks ago. Limited-service restaurants are defined by the state of Tennessee as establishments where revenue from the sale of prepared food is 50% or less. Bars are included in that category.
In federal court Monday, attorneys for nine of the restaurants in one lawsuit said the enforcement action was unfair. They said that is because, under Tennessee law, any establishment that serves alcohol must serve food. Attorneys said the health department has no data to prove that limited-service restaurants are riskier than others.
Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter testified the department looked toward the policies enacted in other regions and the recommendations of a federal team sent to Memphis almost three weeks ago, in shutting down the businesses.
However, Haushalter noted the action toward limited-service restaurants was not named in a document detailing the federal team’s formal recommendations.
Attorneys for the closed businesses also referenced Beale Street. Establishments there are licensed as full restaurants with the state because of a historic district exception that does not require them to meet food percentages for licensure.
Currently, Beale Street establishments are still allowed to remain open but are required to close to dine-in patrons at 10 p.m. nightly.
Photos from the weekend show crowds filling the street presumably after closing time, with social distancing not being followed. A city spokesperson called the Beale photos “concerning” but said authority to close businesses there lies with the Shelby County Health Department.
Haushalter said in federal court the health department will look at Beale for potential enforcement action as numbers for COVID-19 trend upward.
It was unclear Monday evening if U.S. District Judge John Fowlkes would rule from the bench or by writing at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.