Rahm wins memorial tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve got another week to go before the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational winds its way to the TPC at Southwind here in Memphis.
The age-old question ‘will Tiger Woods play here?' still resounds. Well, all I can tell you Tiger didn’t do so well in the Memorial Tournament at Dublin, Ohio.
He barely made the cut, and despite this beauty of a long birdie putt, he finished the tournament at six-over-par. The winner, Jon Rahm of Spain... Rahm wins the memorial at nine-under-par.
American Ryan Palmer comes in second three-shots back.
