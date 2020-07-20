2020-21 reopening plans for Mid-South schools in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas school districts are releasing their back-to-school plans with consideration for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Following guidance from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, all Arkansas school districts are offering blended learning options, incorporating on-site teacher interaction and off-site instruction through streamed or uploaded lessons and activities if extended school closures become necessary.
Find your school’s re-entry plan linked below.
Crittenden County
- Earle School District -- School starts Aug. 24. Click here to watch the district’s virtual town hall detailing the re-entry plan.
- Marion School District -- School starts Aug. 24. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
- West Memphis School District -- School starts Aug. 24. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
Cross County
- Cross County School District -- School starts Aug. 24. The re-entry plan is to be announced. Visit the district’s website here.
- Wynne School District -- The re-entry plan is to be announced. Visit the district’s website here.
Lee County
- Lee County School District -- The re-entry plan is to be announced. Visit the district’s Facebook page here.
Mississippi County
- Armorel School District -- School starts Aug. 24. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
- Blytheville School District -- School starts Aug. 24. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
- Gosnell School District -- The re-entry plan is to be announced. Visit the district’s website here.
- Manila School District -- School starts Aug. 24. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
- Osceola School District -- The re-entry plan is to be announced. Visit the district’s website here.
- Rivercrest School District -- School starts Aug. 24. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
Phillips County
- Barton-Lexa School District -- School starts Aug. 24. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
- Helena-West Helena School District -- School starts Aug. 24. The re-entry plan is to be announced. Visit the district’s website here.
- Marvell-Elaine School District -- The re-entry plan is to be announced. Visit the district’s Facebook page here.
Poinsett County
- East Poinsett County School District -- School starts Aug. 24. The re-entry plan is to be announced. Visit the district’s Facebook page here.
- Harrisburg School District -- School starts Aug. 24. The re-entry plan is to be announced. Visit the district’s Facebook page here.
- Trumann School District -- School starts Aug. 24. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
St. Francis County
- Forrest City School District -- School starts Aug. 24 for all students except kindergartners who return to school Aug. 26. The re-entry plan is to be announced. Visit the district’s website here.
- Palestine-Wheatley School District -- The re-entry plan is to be announced. Visit the district’s Facebook page here.
