2020-21 reopening plans for Mid-South schools in Arkansas
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 20, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 6:07 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas school districts are releasing their back-to-school plans with consideration for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Following guidance from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, all Arkansas school districts are offering blended learning options, incorporating on-site teacher interaction and off-site instruction through streamed or uploaded lessons and activities if extended school closures become necessary.

See Arkansas’ complete Ready For Learning plan here.

Find your school’s re-entry plan linked below.

Crittenden County

Cross County

Lee County

Mississippi County

Phillips County

Poinsett County

St. Francis County

