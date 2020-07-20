2020-21 reopening plans for Mid-South schools in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School districts across the Mid-South have released back-to-school plans for the 2020-21 school year with consideration for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Following guidance from public health officials and with feedback from local task forces, some districts are offering remote or virtual learning options in additional to traditional, in-person instruction.
Three districts will begin the school year entirely online.
See each district’s start date and re-entry plan below.
Alcorn County
- Alcorn School District -- School starts Aug. 5. Traditional and distance learning are available. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
Benton County
- Benton County School District -- School starts Aug. 6. Traditional and distance learning are available. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
Coahoma County
- Clarksdale Municipal School District -- A parent survey is underway. The district will likely offer traditional and hybrid learning options. Click here to visit the district’s website.
- Coahoma County School District -- The re-entry plan is to be announced. Click here to visit the district’s website.
DeSoto County
- DeSoto County Schools -- School starts Aug. 10. Traditional and distance learning are available. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
Lafayette County
- Lafayette County School District -- School starts Aug. 5. Traditional and distance learning are available. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
Marshall County
- Marshall County School District -- School starts Aug. 10 or 11 depending on students’ schedules. Traditional and distance learning are available. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
Panola County
- North Panola School District -- School starts Aug. 5. The district will begin the year with distance learning. Click here to for updates.
- South Panola School District -- School starts Aug. 6. Traditional and distance learning are available. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
Quitman County
- Quitman County School District --School starts Aug. 10. The district will begin the year with distance learning. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
Tate County
- Senatobia Municipal School District -- School starts Aug. 5. Traditional and distance learning are available. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
- Tate County School District -- School starts Aug. 10. Traditional and distance learning are available. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
Tippah County
- North Tippah School District -- School starts Aug. 6 or 7 depending on students’ groups. Traditional and hybrid learning are available. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
- South Tippah School District -- School starts with a hybrid schedule Aug. 5 with all students back Aug. 17. Distance learning is also available. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
Tunica County
- Tunica County School District -- School starts Aug. 6. The district will begin the year with distance learning. Click here to see the re-entry plan.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.