2020-21 reopening plans for Mid-South schools in Tennessee

2020-21 reopening plans for Mid-South schools in Tennessee
WMC (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 20, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 6:06 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School districts across the Mid-South have released back-to-school plans for the 2020-21 school year with consideration for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following guidance from public health officials and with feedback from local task forces, most districts are offering remote or virtual learning options in additional to traditional, in-person instruction.

See each district’s start date and re-entry plan below.

Crockett County

Dyer County

Fayette County

Hardeman County

  • Hardeman County Schools -- Grades will stagger their first official day of school the week of Aug. 7-14. All students are scheduled to return Aug. 17. Traditional and virtual learning are available. Click here to see their re-entry plan.

Haywood County

  • Haywood County Schools -- In-person students will stagger their first day beginning Aug. 14. Virtual school begins Sept. 8. The district will operate based on phases, which could result in remote learning for traditional students in the event of a school closure. Click here to see their re-entry plan.

Lauderdale County

  • Lauderdale County Schools -- Schools will open on a staggered/alternating schedule beginning Aug. 13 through Sept. 4. The district will operate based on phases with most instruction delivered in-person. Remote learning is possible in the event of a school closure. Click here for their re-entry plan.

McNairy County

  • McNairy County Schools -- School starts with a staggered schedule beginning July 30 with all students in attendance by Aug. 11. The district is offering traditional and virtual learning. Click here to see their re-entry plan.

Shelby County

Tipton County

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.