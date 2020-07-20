2020-21 reopening plans for Mid-South schools in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School districts across the Mid-South have released back-to-school plans for the 2020-21 school year with consideration for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Following guidance from public health officials and with feedback from local task forces, most districts are offering remote or virtual learning options in additional to traditional, in-person instruction.
See each district’s start date and re-entry plan below.
Crockett County
- Alamo City School -- School starts Aug. 3. Re-entry plan TBA July 22.
- Crockett County Schools -- School starts Aug. 3. Re-entry plan TBA July 22.
Dyer County
- Dyer County Schools -- School starts Aug. 3 with staggered schedules based on grade and/or initials through the first week. Traditional and virtual learning are available. Click here to see their re-entry plan.
- Dyersburg City Schools -- School starts Aug. 3. Traditional and virtual learning are available. Click here to see their re-entry plan.
Fayette County
- Fayette County Public Schools -- School begins Aug. 10. Traditional and virtual learning are available. Click here to see their re-entry plan.
Hardeman County
- Hardeman County Schools -- Grades will stagger their first official day of school the week of Aug. 7-14. All students are scheduled to return Aug. 17. Traditional and virtual learning are available. Click here to see their re-entry plan.
Haywood County
- Haywood County Schools -- In-person students will stagger their first day beginning Aug. 14. Virtual school begins Sept. 8. The district will operate based on phases, which could result in remote learning for traditional students in the event of a school closure. Click here to see their re-entry plan.
Lauderdale County
- Lauderdale County Schools -- Schools will open on a staggered/alternating schedule beginning Aug. 13 through Sept. 4. The district will operate based on phases with most instruction delivered in-person. Remote learning is possible in the event of a school closure. Click here for their re-entry plan.
McNairy County
- McNairy County Schools -- School starts with a staggered schedule beginning July 30 with all students in attendance by Aug. 11. The district is offering traditional and virtual learning. Click here to see their re-entry plan.
Shelby County
- Arlington Community Schools -- School starts Aug. 10. Traditional, hybrid and virtual learning are available. Click here for the re-entry plan.
- Bartlett City Schools -- School starts Aug. 10. Traditional, hybrid and virtual learning are available. Click here for the re-entry plan.
- Collierville Schools -- School starts Aug. 17. Traditional and virtual learning are available. Click here for the re-entry plan.
- Germantown Municipal School District -- School starts Aug. 6. Traditional and virtual learning are available. Click here for the re-entry plan.
- Lakeland School System -- Students in first through eighth grade begin Aug. 10. Preschoolers and kindergartners are on a staggered schedule the first two weeks, then full time beginning Aug. 24. Traditional and virtual learning are available. Click here for the re-entry plan.
- Millington Municipal Schools -- School starts Aug. 10. Traditional, hybrid and virtual learning are available. Click here for the re-entry plan.
- Shelby County Schools -- School starts Aug. 31. Traditional and virtual learning are available. Click here for the re-entry plan.
Tipton County
- Tipton County Schools -- School starts Aug. 3. Traditional and virtual learning are available. Click here for the re-entry plan.
