Rising humidity & afternoon storms this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and humid this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. It will be another hot and humid afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index around 105. We will have a mix of sun and clouds today with a chance for some afternoon downpours. Everyone will not see rain, but some storms could have heavy rain and lightning. It will be dry tonight with lows in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 96. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Humidity will continue to rise through the end of the week, so a heat advisory will be possible by Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index around 105 all week. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible each day, especially when a front stalls near the area on Wednesday and Thursday.
WEEKEND: This weekend will feature sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 90s. The heat index will likely exceed 105.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
