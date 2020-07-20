Rising humidity & afternoon storms this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and humid this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. It will be another hot and humid afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index around 105. We will have a mix of sun and clouds today with a chance for some afternoon downpours. Everyone will not see rain, but some storms could have heavy rain and lightning. It will be dry tonight with lows in the upper 70s.