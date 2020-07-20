A typical summer pattern for now, but a better chance of rain is coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and overnight lows in the upper 78s.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms along with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the upper 70s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms both days along with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with a heat index of 105 to 110. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day along with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with heat index values again ranging from 105 to 110 and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
