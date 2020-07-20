University of Memphis hosts virtual summer graduation ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis plans to host their summer graduation ceremony online. Students were sent a notification saying the ‘online celebration’ will be Saturday, August 8 at 9:00 a.m. on U of M’s YouTube channel.
The university said caps, tassels and honor cords (honor cords are reserved for undergraduates graduating with summa, magna or cum laude distinction) will be sent to graduates homes in the coming days. However, gowns and hoods will not available due to the coronavirus pandemic.
U of M said they will email specific and direct links to the ceremony by 8:00 am on August 8.
Graduates will be invited to a future, undetermined date, in-person traditional commencement when the university says they can safely host one.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.