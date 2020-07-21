Activity picking up in the Tropical Atlantic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The next named storm is Gonzalo and it could form soon. There are two areas that are being monitored for potential tropical development.
The first area of concern is situated off the western Florida coast is moving toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. Conditions could become more favorable for this system to develop into a tropical depression as it moves northwestward over the next few days. Right now the National Hurricane Center has given the system a 30% chance of development in the next 48 hrs but beyond 48 hrs that chance goes to 40%. Either way this system will likely bring rain to parts of the Gulf coast.
Rain could begin to impact parts of the Gulf coast on Thursday.
Rain chances will likely expand westward to the Texas coast on Friday.
Another system farther west in the tropical Atlantic Ocean is also being monitored for potential development into a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center has given this area a 90% chance of development.
The low pressure will continue to track toward the Lesser Antilles and could bring rain to parts of the area. We will continue to monitor the tropics for any further developments.
