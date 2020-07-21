Activity picking up in the Tropical Atlantic

Activity picking up in the Tropical Atlantic
Tropical satellite and futurecast (Source: WMC First Alert Weather)
By Sagay Galindo | July 21, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 2:27 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The next named storm is Gonzalo and it could form soon. There are two areas that are being monitored for potential tropical development.

Satellite imagery of areas to watch for potential tropical development
Satellite imagery of areas to watch for potential tropical development (Source: WMC First Alert Weather)

The first area of concern is situated off the western Florida coast is moving toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. Conditions could become more favorable for this system to develop into a tropical depression as it moves northwestward over the next few days. Right now the National Hurricane Center has given the system a 30% chance of development in the next 48 hrs but beyond 48 hrs that chance goes to 40%. Either way this system will likely bring rain to parts of the Gulf coast.

Tropical satellite and futurecast of the Gulf Coast
Tropical satellite and futurecast of the Gulf Coast (Source: WMC First Alert Weather)

Rain could begin to impact parts of the Gulf coast on Thursday.

Futurecast showing rain potential from possible tropical development
Futurecast showing rain potential from possible tropical development (Source: WMC First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will likely expand westward to the Texas coast on Friday.

Another system farther west in the tropical Atlantic Ocean is also being monitored for potential development into a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center has given this area a 90% chance of development.

Tropical satellite of areas to watch in the tropical Atlantic
Tropical satellite of areas to watch in the tropical Atlantic (Source: WMC First Alert Weather)

The low pressure will continue to track toward the Lesser Antilles and could bring rain to parts of the area. We will continue to monitor the tropics for any further developments.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.