Activity picking up in the Tropical Atlantic

The first area of concern is situated off the western Florida coast is moving toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. Conditions could become more favorable for this system to develop into a tropical depression as it moves northwestward over the next few days. Right now the National Hurricane Center has given the system a 30% chance of development in the next 48 hrs but beyond 48 hrs that chance goes to 40%. Either way this system will likely bring rain to parts of the Gulf coast.