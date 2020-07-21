Bottom Line: Consumer Reports discusses vacation rental safety

Ideally, the property should be disinfected before you arrive, but to be safe, you can also do a thorough wipe-down yourself, making sure to clean high-touch surfaces, such as counters, faucets, doorknobs, and refrigerator handles. If you want to be extra cautious, you could reclean all the dishes. And because a normal wash-and-dry cycle is generally enough to get rid of the coronavirus, clean sheets and towels provided in the rental should be safe to use.