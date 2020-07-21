Community joins teachers for sit-in protest against SCS reentry plan

Memphis, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of teachers and community members are wanting Shelby County Schools to switch its reentry plan to 100% distance learning.
WMC Action News 5 spoke to teachers, community members and students who are at the sit-in protest.
They’re saying they won’t participate in a school reopen plan when they feel the health and lives of students and staff are at risk.
“I know people may think that’s unreasonable but if everyone did their part it wouldn’t necessarily be unreasonable,” said ELA teacher Tiffany Crow. “We can’t look at days where we’re increasing by 300, 400, 700 and have the discussion of reentering schools physically.”
Protesters feel SCS’ plan is reopening schools too early.
Some want to see all distance learning for part of the year or until there are no new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County for a two week time period.
Others want to see hazard pay and more information on how teachers will get PPE from the district. There’s also talk of letting teachers pick to teach in person or remotely.
One teacher we talked to would like to see the SCS reentry plan change by the end of the week.
SCS is allowing families to choose whether their kids will learn remotely of in person. The deadline to choose is Friday.
We’ve reached out to SCS for comment about this groups demands. We’re waiting to hear back.
