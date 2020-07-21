COVID-19 labs, community testing sites reach capacity in Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tweet from the City of Memphis said COVID-19 labs and community testing sites have reached capacity and are backed up in the Bluff City.
The tweet is asking people to only get tested if they are feeling sick or have been exposed to the virus.
On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department confirmed 211 new coronavirus cases. Currently, 176,750 people have been tested for the virus countywide.
There are 5,193 active coronavirus cases across Shelby County.
