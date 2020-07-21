COVID-19 testing capacity stretched locally, now prioritized for those who are symptomatic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Demand for COVID-19 testing is straining community testing sites as well as labs. In some cases, it is taking a week or even longer for test results to return. The target turnaround time is 48 hours from the date the test was administered.
Tuesday the city-county COVID-19 task force announced they are changing their testing priority to target those most at risk.
“We are experiencing limited access at our community test sites, said Jenny Bartlett-Prescott, Chief Operating Officer at Church Health. “Now that we are seeing limited access to testing, we need to prioritize who can be tested.”
Bartlett-Prescott heads up the community testing response portion of the joint task force. She and other officials said Tuesday community testing sites are at 90 to 100% capacity.
Additionally, labs are seeing shortages of reagents and testing supplies to use, as cases of COVID-19 and demand for testing in the county have increased.
“Our own local labs that support our community test sites are limited in their ability to expand their services to address this increased volume of people,” she said.
Those at the top of the priority list include people who are symptomatic. The next is those who have close contact with a confirmed positive case. Close contact is defined as six feet for more than 15 minutes.
Asymptomatic testing will be difficult to come by at a community testing site, officials said.
“People who are seeking testing and do not have any symptoms and do not have a known exposure are unlikely to be able to access a test at this point. We hope that will change,” she said.
Officials said employers should stop requiring people who are asymptomatic to get a COVID-19 test just to come to work.
Those who have been ill and are awaiting test results can return to work if they are 10 days past the onset of their symptoms, and three days with no symptoms.
It’s called a symptom-based release from isolation.
“We know any delays in testing and accessing the results of that are significant,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “Over the past week to week and a half, we have been averaging 400 new cases a day.”
Leaders said they’re working to get labs in the county to partner and divert specimens to labs that have availability.
They said they’re also looking at opportunities within the UT lab specifically and examining the creation of high-volume testing sites where partner organizations can work together to staff expanded hours.
“We are focused on increasing test expansion capacity both for our labs and our test sites,” said Bartlett - Prescott.
Haushalter said she would be meeting Tuesday with the county’s mayors over potential pre-approved closure guidelines, or “tripwires,” with the standards likely ready for public review in the next week.
Over the weekend, photos surfaced of crowds on Beale Street, which were also a topic of conversation among officials. She noted a masking study done by The University of Memphis notes the use of masks on Beale has increased, but it is not where it should be.
“Clearly Beale Street has been brought to the forefront over the last week and a half,” said Haushalter. “And we will be having some discussion today and tomorrow about the best options to take.”
