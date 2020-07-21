Crews working 9 crashes on I-55 in DeSoto Co., southbound lanes closed

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Crews are working nine different crashes in DeSoto County, Mississippi along I-55 and traffic is experiencing some serious delays.
Justin Smith, with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, says southbound lanes on I-55 are closed at this time. The crashes start at mile marker 275 and continue south toward Coldwater.
At least five people have been taken to the hospital, according to Smith. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Smith says the department received word of the first crash around 3:23 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.