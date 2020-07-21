Gov. Bill Lee announces program providing $150M in relief funds for Tennessee non-profits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee announced a new program that will provide $150 million in relief funds for non-profits in Tennessee -- the Tennessee Community CARES Program.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed enormous strain on all aspects of our society, and nonprofit organizations are no different. Non-profits play a vital role in ensuring Tennesseans’ needs are met in times of crisis, and it’s imperative these organizations receive financial support to continue their work,” said Lee. “The Tennessee Community CARES Program will help alleviate the duress non-profits are under and ensure they continue to support their communities.”
According to the governor’s office, the funds will be administered by partner non-profit organizations that will serve as grant administrators. The Department of Human Services will announce an invitation to the organizations and will require them to submit a proposal to the department no later than noon on July 23.
Officials ask that the proposals explain their ability to administer sub-grants to eligible non-profits.
Non-profits that wish to receive relief funds will be issued instructions by the Department of Human Services and the grant administrators on Aug. 1.
The document below details activities prioritized and encouraged for funding:
