Grizzlies’ Winslow out for the restart season with hip injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies announced Tuesday Justise Winslow will miss the rest of the NBA’s restarted season because of an injured hip.
The forward fell at Monday’s practice after absorbing contact during an intrasquad scrimmage, according to a team statement. After a medical evaluation, Winslow was diagnosed with the hip injury.
He’s expected to make a full recovery.
The Grizzlies acquired Winslow in February in a trade that sent Andre Iguodala to Miami. His Memphis debut was delayed first because of a back issue, then the coronavirus pandemic.
Memphis currently holds the eighth spot in the Western Conference with a 3.5-game lead going into the NBA’s seeding games.
The Grizzlies restart is July 31 against the Portland Trailblazers.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.