Hot and humid with a passing shower or storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain hot and humid this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 90s and a heat index around 100-105. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers or storms in spots. Some locations will not see rain while other areas get a good dose of storms with heavy rain and lightning. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain steamy all week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index around 100-105. Isolated showers or storms will be possible each day, especially as a front stalls near the area on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows at night will be in the upper 70s.
WEEKEND: Expect sunshine along with a few clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will likely exceed 105. A stray shower or storm is possible each afternoon but many areas will remain dry.
Spencer Denton
