KIPP announces virtual start as Soulsville and Freedom Prep. work to develop a back to school plan

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - KIPP schools announced they will go all virtual for the start of the upcoming school year.
Parents of KIPP Memphis Collegiate Schools received a notice from Dr. Kendra Ferguson, the schools’ CEO saying they “will provide all students with virtual learning” from Aug. 10 through at least Oct. 9.
The charter school plans to provide technology, internet access and training for platforms to all families.
KIPP has Oct. 19 as a tentative date for when families can choose between remaining fully online or switching to an in-person option where their child would attend school Monday - Thursday and do virtual learning on Friday.
Soulsville Charter School says they are still finalizing their back to school plans.
As for Freedom Preparatory Academy, “We have a 50-person committee that’s been doing our reentry planning.”
The charter school says the plan they are submitting to the state and Shelby County Health Department for approval will provide multiple options for families.
“Having all of our instruction online, but opening up our campus for students that need adult supervision while they are doing the online instruction,” said Josh Czupryk, Chief of Staff at Freedom Prep Charter Schools.
Czupryk says they're creating plans using information from a survey of parents.
“Fifty-three percent of families want a virtual-only option, 47% want virtual, but need some sort of child care, and then of those 47% really need childcare,” said Czupryk.
Freedom Prep officials say virtual classrooms will be limited to 15 students per class. More details can be found on the school’s website, click here.
To answer additional questions from Tuesday through Friday the charter school will hold virtual town hall meetings at 6 p.m. For more information on the meetings click here.
Principals of all Freedom Prep campuses will be part of the meetings and Thursday at 7 p.m. there will be a virtual town hall meeting for Spanish speaking families.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.