Man indicted in Hickory Hill convenience store murder, car theft case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted for a fatal convenience store shooting where a man was murdered and his car was stolen, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
The DA’s office says 37-year-old Jarvis Hall was indicted on counts of first-degree murder, felony murder in the preparation of theft and theft of over $2,500. He was arrested back in April 2020.
According to investigators on the case, the incident happened on December 5, 2019, when Hall shot 40-year-old Mario Moody several times at the Pump and Munch store at a Shelby Drive intersection.
The DA’s office says, witnesses told officials the two men were arguing just before Hall fired several shots at Moody while he was in his vehicle.
Hall then pulled Moody from the vehicle and drove away. The vehicle was recovered soon after, according to the DA’s office.
